Browns female coach Callie Brownson to handle game-day duties against Jaguars Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will be in charge of game-day duties for Cleveland's tight ends on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., a first in team history for a female. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like