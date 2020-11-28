Sarah Fuller makes history becoming first woman to play in Power 5 football game
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Vanderbilt Commodores made history today when Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. Fuller was the emergency place kicker today for the Commodores. Although Vanderbilt didn’t score any points, Fuller kicked off to begin the second half of play.
