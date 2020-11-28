Global  
 

Sarah Fuller makes history becoming first woman to play in Power 5 football game

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Sarah Fuller makes history becoming first woman to play in Power 5 football gameThe Vanderbilt Commodores made history today when Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. Fuller was the emergency place kicker today for the Commodores. Although Vanderbilt didn’t score any points, Fuller kicked off to begin the second half of play.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF

USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF 01:50

 In a rivalry game that featured a combined 1,223 yards and 104 points, both series records, USF (1-8, 0-7 in AAC) produced the sixth-most yards in school history.

