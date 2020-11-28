Global  
 

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ties NCAA record with eight touchdowns, 409 rushing yards

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson had one of the best games in the history of college football on Saturday, running for 409 yards and eight touchdowns against Kent State in a 70-41 win. His eight touchdowns tie an NCAA record for a single game and his 409 yards fell just 18 yards short of tying the record for the most in a single game. Check out Patterson's unbelievable performance!
Buffalo RB Patterson ties FBS mark with 8 TDs

 Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson tied the FBS record for rushing touchdowns in a game with eight scores in a 70-41 win over Kent State. He also had 409...
ESPN

Buffalo's Jaret Patterson makes history, ties FBS single-game touchdown record with second-most yards all-time

 Patterson was pulled from the game before he could break the touchdown record
CBS Sports