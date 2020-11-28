Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ties NCAA record with eight touchdowns, 409 rushing yards
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson had one of the best games in the history of college football on Saturday, running for 409 yards and eight touchdowns against Kent State in a 70-41 win. His eight touchdowns tie an NCAA record for a single game and his 409 yards fell just 18 yards short of tying the record for the most in a single game. Check out Patterson's unbelievable performance!
