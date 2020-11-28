|
FA Cup: Six goals in 60 seconds as Portsmouth smash King's Lynn Town
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Watch Portsmouth's six goals in sixty seconds - including a scorcher from Tom Naylor - after they thumped minnows King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup.
Pompey hit King's Lynn for six in FA Cup
