FA Cup: Six goals in 60 seconds as Portsmouth smash King's Lynn Town

BBC Sport Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Watch Portsmouth's six goals in sixty seconds - including a scorcher from Tom Naylor - after they thumped minnows King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup.
