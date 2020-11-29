Global  
 

Tyson Fury is named after Mike Tyson and heavyweight champion’s dad John explains why

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
When Tyson Fury was born in 1988, a certain heavyweight champion ruled supreme as the undisputed king of the division. Back then it seemed ludicrous to think the young ‘Gypsy King’ would ever follow in the footsteps of Mike Tyson as he was three months premature and weighed just 1lb. Fury was given slim chances […]
