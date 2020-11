Michigan State shocks No. 8 Northwestern in 29-20 thriller Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The Michigan State Spartans got off to a hot start, spotting themselves with a 17-0 lead over the undefeated Northwestern Wildcats. They allowed 20 unanswered points, before finishing the game on a 12-0 run to hand Northwestern its first loss of the season.

