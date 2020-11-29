Daniel Dubois accused of QUITTING against Joe Joyce by Carl Frampton as David Haye admits he would ‘rather get knocked spark out’

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Carl Frampton believes Daniel Dubois ‘quit’ against Joe Joyce during their British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight title clash. ‘The Juggernaut’ retained his unbeaten professional status with a tenth-round stoppage over the 23-year-old at the Church House Westminster. Utilising his slight height and reach advantage, the Olympic silver medallist rammed home his powerful jab inside the […]