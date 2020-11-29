Global  
 

Daniel Dubois accused of QUITTING against Joe Joyce by Carl Frampton as David Haye admits he would 'rather get knocked spark out'

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020
Carl Frampton believes Daniel Dubois ‘quit’ against Joe Joyce during their British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight title clash. ‘The Juggernaut’ retained his unbeaten professional status with a tenth-round stoppage over the 23-year-old at the Church House Westminster. Utilising his slight height and reach advantage, the Olympic silver medallist rammed home his powerful jab inside the […]
