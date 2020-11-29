Diego Maradona dies: Gimnasia win first match since death of iconic coach
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata won their first match since the death of head coach and football legend Diego Maradona. Argentina and Napoli great Maradona – arguably football’s greatest ever player – died of natural causes at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Maradona was buried in a private funeral at the Jardines de Bella […]
