Diego Maradona dies: Gimnasia win first match since death of iconic coach

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata won their first match since the death of head coach and football legend Diego Maradona. Argentina and Napoli great Maradona – arguably football’s greatest ever player – died of natural causes at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Maradona was buried in a private funeral at the Jardines de Bella […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Maradona was an artist, says Bielsa

Maradona was an artist, says Bielsa 00:58

 Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa describes Diego Maradona as "an artist" followingthe death of the Argentina legend at the age of 60.

SoccerNews.com