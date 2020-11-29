Liverpool held by Brighton in Premier League, Manchester City register fourth straight five-star win
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Liverpool were held to a draw by Brighton as they stayed on top of the Premier League while Manchester City registered their fourth straight 5-0 win.
