No. 13 Michigan State holds off Notre Dame, 80-70, as Rocket Watts scores 13 off the bench

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
No. 13 Michigan State holds off Notre Dame, 80-70, as Rocket Watts scores 13 off the benchMichigan State Spartans sophomore guard Rocket Watts gave his team a boost with 13 points off the bench as Sparty held off a late surge by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and improved to 2-0 with an 80-70 win.
