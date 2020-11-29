No. 13 Michigan State holds off Notre Dame, 80-70, as Rocket Watts scores 13 off the bench
Michigan State Spartans sophomore guard Rocket Watts gave his team a boost with 13 points off the bench as Sparty held off a late surge by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and improved to 2-0 with an 80-70 win.
