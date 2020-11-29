Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton takes Bahrain GP pole

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton stormed to a 98th career pole on Saturday with a record lap in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Briton lapped the floodlit 5.4-kilometer long Sakhir track in one minute, 27.264 seconds, the fastest ever around the desert venue, to beat Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.289 seconds.

Red Bull's...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

