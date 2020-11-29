Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KSI reacts after Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out COLD on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
KSI was quick to react to Jake Paul’s sensational second-round KO of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul moved to 2-0 as a professional boxer with a thunderous knockout of Robinson which left the former NBA star flat on his face. After scoring an illegal knockdown in the first […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night

Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night 02:19

 What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published
Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing [Video]

Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing

Danny Garcia joined Sports Illustrated to discuss his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr and explains why Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring is good for the sport.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:58Published
At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring [Video]

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout

 Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...
talkSPORT

Why is Viddal Riley no longer fighting on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard? Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson still going ahead

 Viddal Riley is no longer fighting on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr this Saturday. The undefeated cruiserweight prospect, famed for training...
talkSPORT

Jake Paul doesn’t want to fight Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr – but promises Conor McGregor bout will ‘100 percent happen’

 Jake Paul has only his second professional boxing match on Saturday and it’s on the undercard for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Jake’s first outing saw him...
talkSPORT