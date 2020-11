What the committee got right, and wrong, in first CFP rankings



SportsPulse: Dan Wolken details what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong in the first ranking of the season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago

TXT sing One Direction, BTS and Jessie J in a game of Top of the Props



What are K-pop superstars Tomorrow X Together’s lyrical knowledge like? In a new game of Cosmopolitan UK's 'Top Of The Props', we challenged Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai to look.. Credit: Cosmopolitan Duration: 06:38 Published 5 days ago