Rumour Has It: Man City eye Inter´s Martinez, Barca willing to sell Dembele amid Man Utd links

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Lautaro Martinez’s future continues to dominate headlines. Martinez was tipped to leave Inter for Barcelona at the start of the season, but a move did not materialise amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Manchester City are emerging as a serious suitor.   TOP STORY – CITY WANT LAUTARO Manchester City are continuing their pursuit of Inter star […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No pressure on Aguero to decide Man City future, says Guardiola

No pressure on Aguero to decide Man City future, says Guardiola 01:05

 Pep Guardiola has said there is no pressure on striker Sergio Aguero to make adecision about his Manchester City future.

