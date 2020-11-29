Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Southampton v Man United
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils have finally put together a run of positive results in the Premier League to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to start to climb the table. Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Everton before […]
