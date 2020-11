Aitor Karanka addresses Birmingham fans' 'attack more' demand Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Birmingham City were held to another goalless draw at St Andrew's and have now gone five games without a victory - and have scored only ten times this season. Birmingham City were held to another goalless draw at St Andrew's and have now gone five games without a victory - and have scored only ten times this season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Blues fans are all making the same demand after Luton draw Birmingham City supporters are calling on Aitor Karanka to restore Jonathan Leko to the starting XI after the 21-year-old was left on the bench again vs Luton...

Lichfield Mercury 4 days ago