Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Perez tipped to announce sabbatical on Monday

F1-Fansite Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Perez tipped to announce sabbatical on MondayNov.29 - Big rumours are swirling in the Bahrain paddock about Sergio Perez's future. The Mexican, who is being replaced by Racing Point by Sebastian Vettel for the Aston Martin rebranding, hinted on Thursday that Red Bull is his "only one option" to keep racing in 2021. "I only want to keep going with a.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like