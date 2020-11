Nottingham Forest team news v Swansea: Hughton makes two changes Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Anthony Knockaert and Miguel Angel Guerrero return to the starting line-up, while Alex Mighten could make his first appearance under the new boss after inclusion on the bench. Anthony Knockaert and Miguel Angel Guerrero return to the starting line-up, while Alex Mighten could make his first appearance under the new boss after inclusion on the bench. 👓 View full article

