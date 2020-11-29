Global  
 

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Indian fan proposes Australian girl in the crowd, Glenn Maxwell gives his approval, Watch video!

Zee News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The incident happened during India's chase in the second ODI at Sydney and was captured by the cameras. Australia had put on a mammoth 389/4 earlier in the day, while India in reply fell short by 51 runs.
News video: Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya 02:33

 Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

