Jake Paul brutally KOs Nate Robinson and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand asks ‘has Nate woke up yet?!’

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand jokingly asked if Nate Robinson had woken up yet after he was brutally knocked out by Jake Paul on Sunday morning. The American floored his ex-NBA star foe with a thunderous KO to move to 2-0 as a professional boxer. Paul scored an illegal knockdown in the first round, before putting in a […]
