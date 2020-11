Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Should Be Ready To Go' For Sunday; Cornerback Options Limited



Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the team’s star running back should be ready to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:29 Published on October 30, 2020

Colin Cowherd: Falcons need to cut their losses and start the rebuild process | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd breaks down why the Atlanta Falcons need to start the rebuild process. Colin suggests trading everyone from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones, and look to rebuild a team that can compete in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57 Published on October 30, 2020