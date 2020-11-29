Sources: Broncos' bid to start coach at QB nixed
The Broncos are expected to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton and at quarterback Sunday, but the team wanted to start offensive quality control coach Rob Calabrese, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
