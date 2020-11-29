Romain Grosjean involved in huge fiery F1 crash at Bahrain GP that broke his car in HALF
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Romain Grosjean walked away from a huge crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix which saw his Haas smashed into two pieces. Shortly after the start at the Bahrain International Circuit, Grosjean came off the track and hit the barriers with flames erupting in truly distressing scenes. Remarkably – and thankfully – Grosjean walked away from […]
