Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romain Grosjean involved in huge fiery F1 crash at Bahrain GP that broke his car in HALF

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Romain Grosjean walked away from a huge crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix which saw his Haas smashed into two pieces. Shortly after the start at the Bahrain International Circuit, Grosjean came off the track and hit the barriers with flames erupting in truly distressing scenes. Remarkably – and thankfully – Grosjean walked away from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twenty Nine-Vehicle Crash Causes Huge Fire On Highway Near Minnesota [Video]

Twenty Nine-Vehicle Crash Causes Huge Fire On Highway Near Minnesota

A huge fire was caused by a twenty nine-vehicle crash on a highway near Monticello, Minnesota USA. There was ice on the road which caused cars to slide and collide. Several vehicles had caught fire,..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season [Video]

Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

File footage of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who will leave Haas F1 at the end of the 2020 season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:36Published