Romain Grosjean involved in huge fiery F1 crash at Bahrain GP that broke his car in HALF

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twenty Nine-Vehicle Crash Causes Huge Fire On Highway Near Minnesota



A huge fire was caused by a twenty nine-vehicle crash on a highway near Monticello, Minnesota USA. There was ice on the road which caused cars to slide and collide. Several vehicles had caught fire,.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season



File footage of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who will leave Haas F1 at the end of the 2020 season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:36 Published on October 22, 2020