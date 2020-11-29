Roy Keane says ‘it’s not good for your health watching Manchester United’ and slams ‘lazy’ Fred vs Southampton
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Roy Keane admitted ‘it is not good for your health watching Manchester United’ as his former club trailed Southampton 2-0 at half-time Sunday. The Red Devils were undone by goals from Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse at St Mary’s. Asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones if the scoreline was a fair reflection of the […]
