Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roy Keane says ‘it’s not good for your health watching Manchester United’ and slams ‘lazy’ Fred vs Southampton

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Roy Keane admitted ‘it is not good for your health watching Manchester United’ as his former club trailed Southampton 2-0 at half-time Sunday. The Red Devils were undone by goals from Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse at St Mary’s. Asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones if the scoreline was a fair reflection of the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year [Video]

Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year

Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League this season. Roy doesn't think City have a chance of winning the title, and..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:29Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Ole rejects 'outspoken' Keane criticism [Video]

Ole rejects 'outspoken' Keane criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects criticism from former team-mate and captain Roy Keane after he described the current squad as 'nowhere near good enough' following their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published