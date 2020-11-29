Global  
 

Robert Saleh has emerged as a Lions head coaching candidate — Peter Schrager

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Robert Saleh has emerged as a Lions head coaching candidate — Peter SchragerPeter Schrager reports that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was born in the Detroit area, has emerged as a candidate for the Detroit Lions' vacant head coaching position.
