Robert Saleh has emerged as a Lions head coaching candidate — Peter Schrager Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Peter Schrager reports that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was born in the Detroit area, has emerged as a candidate for the Detroit Lions' vacant head coaching position.

