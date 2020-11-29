Global  
 

Chase Claypool is the best receiver in legendary 2020 Class -- Michael Strahan

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Chase Claypool is the best receiver in legendary 2020 Class -- Michael StrahanThe 2020 NFL Draft class of wide receivers is shaping up to be one of the best in league history. Michael Strahan said that right now, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is the toast of the class with 10 touchdowns in his first 10 games.
0
shares
 
