Jamie Redknapp on the 'huge challenge' for Joe Rodon in first start v Chelsea Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has been discussing Jose Rodon after the Welshman was chosen to start in the top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has been discussing Jose Rodon after the Welshman was chosen to start in the top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like