Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunderland sack manager Phil Parkinson with Black Cats eighth in League One

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sunderland have sacked manager Phil Parkinson after just 13 months in charge. The 52-year-old replaced Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light, but could only lead his side to an eighth-placed finish last season. Now, he leaves Sunderland, who drew 1-1 with Fleetwood on Saturday, in the same position and seven points behind leaders Hull. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like