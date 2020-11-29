Sunderland sack manager Phil Parkinson with Black Cats eighth in League One Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sunderland have sacked manager Phil Parkinson after just 13 months in charge. The 52-year-old replaced Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light, but could only lead his side to an eighth-placed finish last season. Now, he leaves Sunderland, who drew 1-1 with Fleetwood on Saturday, in the same position and seven points behind leaders Hull. […] 👓 View full article

