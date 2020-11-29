Sunderland sack manager Phil Parkinson with Black Cats eighth in League One
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sunderland have sacked manager Phil Parkinson after just 13 months in charge. The 52-year-old replaced Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light, but could only lead his side to an eighth-placed finish last season. Now, he leaves Sunderland, who drew 1-1 with Fleetwood on Saturday, in the same position and seven points behind leaders Hull. […]
