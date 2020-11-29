Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean crash replays Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Daniel Ricciardo says he was "disgusted" by Formula 1 showing replays of Romain Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix accident during the lengthy red flag period, which he believes was "completely disrespectful" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

