Alabama football and Mac Jones look unbelievable | In the Booth with Joel Klatt
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Joel Klatt recaps a wild day of football in Week 13, including how Alabama looks like “the class of college football” heading into the home stretch, how it’s tough to keep Mac Jones out of the Heisman discussion, and why the Big Ten needs to get rid of their 6-game minimum requirement to make the conference championship game to ensure the best chance of landing a team in the College Football Playoff.