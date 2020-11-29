Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama football and Mac Jones look unbelievable | In the Booth with Joel Klatt

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Alabama football and Mac Jones look unbelievable | In the Booth with Joel KlattJoel Klatt recaps a wild day of football in Week 13, including how Alabama looks like “the class of college football” heading into the home stretch, how it’s tough to keep Mac Jones out of the Heisman discussion, and why the Big Ten needs to get rid of their 6-game minimum requirement to make the conference championship game to ensure the best chance of landing a team in the College Football Playoff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Notre Dame passes Clemson in Top 10 CFB Teams | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | CFB on FOX [Video]

Notre Dame passes Clemson in Top 10 CFB Teams | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | CFB on FOX

Joel Klatt explains his Top 10 teams heading into Week 11 of college football, including where he puts Clemson and Notre Dame after their matchup, and why Indiana made the Top 10 this week.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:26Published
Joel Klatt on the development of Alabama's Mac Jones, talks flaws in Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines | THE HERD [Video]

Joel Klatt on the development of Alabama's Mac Jones, talks flaws in Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines | THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the development of Alabama's Mac Jones. Plus, hear what Klatt has to say about the flaws in Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published
Cincinnati, Michigan join Joel Klatt's Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt [Video]

Cincinnati, Michigan join Joel Klatt's Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt

Joel Klatt ranks his Top 10 teams in college football including Ohio State over Alabama and newcomers, Michigan and Cincinnati.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:54Published