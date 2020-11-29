Global  
 

Daniel Jones hamstring injury could force him to miss some time -- Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020
Daniel Jones hamstring injury could force him to miss some time -- Dr. Matt ProvencherNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an apparent hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, said the injury could force him to miss up to a couple weeks depending on the severity.
