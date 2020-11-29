Daniel Jones hamstring injury could force him to miss some time -- Dr. Matt Provencher Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an apparent hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, said the injury could force him to miss up to a couple weeks depending on the severity.

