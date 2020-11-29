Logan Ryan delivers his message to first-place Giants: 'Stay locked in'
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Logan Ryan spoke with Laura Okmin following the New York Giants' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan talks about the defense stepping up to force three turnovers in the second half and his message to his team.
Logan Ryan spoke with Laura Okmin following the New York Giants' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan talks about the defense stepping up to force three turnovers in the second half and his message to his team.
|
|
You Might Like