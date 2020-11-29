Global  
 

One News Page

Logan Ryan delivers his message to first-place Giants: 'Stay locked in'

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Logan Ryan delivers his message to first-place Giants: 'Stay locked in'Logan Ryan spoke with Laura Okmin following the New York Giants' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan talks about the defense stepping up to force three turnovers in the second half and his message to his team.
