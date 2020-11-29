Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giants force Bengals sack-fumble to seal victory, 19-17, take back first place in NFC East

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Giants force Bengals sack-fumble to seal victory, 19-17, take back first place in NFC EastThe New York Giants' defense came up big in their team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17. Late in the fourth quarter, Giants' linebacker Jambaal Sheard forced a sack fumble that was recovered by the Giants to cement the victory. The Giants have now won three consecutive games for the first time since 2016 and take over first place in the NFC East.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom [Video]

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Giants stunningly fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo [Video]

Giants stunningly fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

Giants stunningly fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:47Published
TV Automation Is Critical: Xandr’s Mitchell Takes Invest TV Up To 90% Coverage [Video]

TV Automation Is Critical: Xandr’s Mitchell Takes Invest TV Up To 90% Coverage

The addition of TV networks from two more broadcast companies means Xandr's Invest TV users can now place data-driven linear TV buyers across 52 US TV networks. Invest TV employs a user interface to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Giants see game against Bengals as test of their fortitude in tight race for playoffs

 Â A victory onÂ Sunday will give them at leastÂ a share of first place in the NFC East.
Newsday