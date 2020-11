Giants force Bengals sack-fumble to seal victory, 19-17, take back first place in NFC East

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The New York Giants' defense came up big in their team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17. Late in the fourth quarter, Giants' linebacker Jambaal Sheard forced a sack fumble that was recovered by the Giants to cement the victory. The Giants have now won three consecutive games for the first time since 2016 and take over first place in the NFC East.