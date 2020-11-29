Brandon Wilson stuns Giants with record-setting 103-yard kickoff return TD, ties game, 7-7 Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After the New York Giants had just scored, Cincinnati Bengals' safety Brandon Wilson ran for a 103-yard kickoff return setting a new Bengals' record for the longest touchdown in the team's history. With Wilson's score, the Bengals leveled the game at 7-7. After the New York Giants had just scored, Cincinnati Bengals' safety Brandon Wilson ran for a 103-yard kickoff return setting a new Bengals' record for the longest touchdown in the team's history. With Wilson's score, the Bengals leveled the game at 7-7. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

