Brandon Wilson stuns Giants with record-setting 103-yard kickoff return TD, ties game, 7-7
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
After the New York Giants had just scored, Cincinnati Bengals' safety Brandon Wilson ran for a 103-yard kickoff return setting a new Bengals' record for the longest touchdown in the team's history. With Wilson's score, the Bengals leveled the game at 7-7.
