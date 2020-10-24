Tyreek Hill has 203 receiving yards in first quarter

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston



Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston . Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday. Drew Brees is out this.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED



Tom Brady struggled in his first game with Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints last night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up only 3 points against the Saints 38 and Brady threw 3 picks with just.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:34 Published 3 weeks ago Justin Fields, No.5 Buckeyes dominate vs. Cornhuskers in 52-17 win



The Ohio State Buckeyes opened up Big Ten play with a commanding performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers where they racked up 51 points. Late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State's defense forced a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published on October 24, 2020