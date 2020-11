Patrick Mahomes launches a pair of long scores to Tyreek Hill Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Mahomes' first touchdown to Hill traveled 61.6 yards in the air, the longest of his career. Hill was over 200 yards before the end of the first quarter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago