Cam Newton took step toward remaining with Patriots in comeback win — Daryl Johnston
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton finally came up with a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter for the Patriots, which FOX Sports' Daryl Johnston said is a step in a positive direction toward Newton remaining with the team beyond 2020.
