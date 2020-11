You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED



Despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers had no issues dismissing the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night. LA was down 13 early in the first then turned on the jets and would end up.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:29 Published on October 1, 2020