NFL Week 12 recap: Cardinals slip, Giants culture change, Broncos wild QB situation, more

FOX Sports Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
NFL Week 12 recap: Cardinals slip, Giants culture change, Broncos wild QB situation, moreJoin the FOX NFL Sunday guys as they discuss whether or not we jumped on the Arizona Cardinals bandwagon a year too soon, how far the New York Giants' new culture can take them, what happened to the Denver Broncos with zero quarterbacks on the roster, and much more!
