NFL Week 12 recap: Cardinals slip, Giants culture change, Broncos wild QB situation, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 6 days ago Nick Wright: Russ' Seattle is the more desperate team vs the Cardinals & should win tonight | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall dive into what's possible in tonight's week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Nick feels Russell Wilson's Seattle is the more desperate.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59 Published 1 week ago