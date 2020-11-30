Global  
 

Romain Grosjean miraculously survives horrific crash as car up in flames at Bahrain GP!

Monday, 30 November 2020
Romain Grosjean miraculously survives horrific crash as car up in flames at Bahrain GP!Romain Grosjean escaped with minor burns and suspected broken ribs after suffering a horrific crash that halted the Bahrain Grand Prix on the opening lap.

The Frenchman’s Haas car was torn in half and engulfed in flames as it speared through protective barriers immediately after the start, following contact with the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash 01:14

 Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

