NFL Week 12 recap: Cardinals slip, Giants culture change, Broncos wild QB situation, more
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Join the FOX NFL Sunday guys as they discuss whether or not we jumped on the Arizona Cardinals bandwagon a year too soon, how far the New York Giants' new culture can take them, what happened to the Denver Broncos with zero quarterbacks on the roster, and much more!
