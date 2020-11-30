Arsenal need Aubameyang goals to succeed – Arteta worried by captain´s form
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta is determined to rouse Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his scoring slump after the Arsenal captain continued to fire blanks in the Premier League defeat to Wolves. Arsenal head coach Arteta said Aubameyang’s form is his “biggest concern”, pointing to how important the Gabon international’s goals have been to the Gunners, who lost 2-1 at […]
