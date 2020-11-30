‘I was scared’: Joleon Lescott rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Joleon Lescott believes that Chelsea FC are one of the main contenders to win the Premier League title this season. The west London side have made a decent start to the new season under Frank Lampard following their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last term. Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC […]
Joleon Lescott believes that Chelsea FC are one of the main contenders to win the Premier League title this season. The west London side have made a decent start to the new season under Frank Lampard following their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last term. Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources