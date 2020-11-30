Global  
 

Mikel Arteta slammed ‘inhumane’ for not subbing David Luiz after horror injury

Daily Star Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
David Luiz and Raul Jimenez clashed heads in the opening five minutes of Arsenal's defeat to Wolves on Sunday, but the defender saw out the rest of the half with a bandage
