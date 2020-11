Naomi Osaka inspires own manga character Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of Nakayoshi magazine next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Japan's tennis champion Naomi Osaka inspires manga character The three-time Grand Slam champion's character will appear in an issue of a magazine next month.

BBC News 1 hour ago