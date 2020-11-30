Racing: Northern jockey's ranks going through huge turmoil
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Some much-needed help is on the way as the northern jockey's ranks find themselves going through huge turmoil.Leading Canterbury apprentice Kozzi Asano is moving to Matamata to join the Andrew Scott/Lance O'Sullivan stable, hoping...
Some much-needed help is on the way as the northern jockey's ranks find themselves going through huge turmoil.Leading Canterbury apprentice Kozzi Asano is moving to Matamata to join the Andrew Scott/Lance O'Sullivan stable, hoping...
|
|
You Might Like