Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Liverpool man brought in to help Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham

Daily Star Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Ex-Liverpool man brought in to help Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at WrexhamPeter Moore left his role as Liverpool chief executive in July after helping to lead them to Premier League glory, and his next job is set to be in the National League with Wrexham
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor [Video]

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:50Published
Bale: Join Reynolds at Wrexham? It's a bit far! [Video]

Bale: Join Reynolds at Wrexham? It's a bit far!

Gareth Bale jokes Wrexham is "a bit too far" for him to end his career there, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finalise their takeover.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team

The actors have taken the next step in investing in Wrexham AFC, one of the world's oldest pro soccer clubs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Peter Moore to act as advisor to Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

 Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has revealed he will act as an advisor to new Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Belfast Telegraph