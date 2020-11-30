Liverpool FC submit £27m bid for 21-year-old Dutch defender – report

Global  
 

The Sport Review Monday, 30 November 2020
Liverpool FC have submitted a £27m bid to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have made an offer for the highly-rated Dutch defender. The same article states that Liverpool FC have made […]
